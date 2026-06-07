Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,397 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 55,216 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Stryker were worth $37,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE SYK opened at $305.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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