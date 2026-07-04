Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,060 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Stryker were worth $26,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 35,047.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,914,741 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,024,444,000 after buying an additional 2,906,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after buying an additional 1,198,665 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 104.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after acquiring an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $326.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.87. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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