Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Stryker were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $330.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.69 and a 200-day moving average of $335.57. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $404.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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