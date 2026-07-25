Stryker Corporation $SYK Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,287 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 285,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $75,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $330.69 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.14. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $314.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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