PointState Capital LP lessened its position in shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB - Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,983,072 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.26% of STUB worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in STUB by 193.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,022,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 673,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of STUB by 396.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,790 shares of the company's stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STUB during the second quarter worth approximately $7,953,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STUB during the third quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of STUB in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,792,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STUB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of STUB in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of STUB from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore set a $14.00 price objective on shares of STUB in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of STUB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of STUB from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STUB

STUB Stock Up 0.9%

STUB stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. STUB has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). STUB had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $501.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.27) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STUB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STUB

In related news, Director Andrew John Raab purchased 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 614,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,047,176. This represents a 48.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Michael Fitzgerald sold 21,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $100,778.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,597.65. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 682,500 shares of company stock worth $3,548,075 and have sold 425,158 shares worth $2,575,749. Corporate insiders own 30.97% of the company's stock.

About STUB

StubHub Holdings, Inc. operates StubHub, an online marketplace where fans can buy and sell tickets to live events, including sports, concerts and theater. The platform connects ticket buyers and sellers and provides tools for listing, discovering and delivering tickets. Founded in 2000 by Eric Baker and Jeff Fluhr, StubHub was acquired by eBay in 2007 and later sold to viagogo. StubHub and viagogo operate ticket marketplaces serving customers in markets around the world. Eric Baker is the company's chief executive officer.

Further Reading

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