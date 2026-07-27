Styrax Capital LP Purchases 18,411 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Styrax Capital LP raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises 1.9% of Styrax Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Styrax Capital LP owned about 0.23% of Guardant Health worth $27,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 559 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Xponance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company's stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Guardant Health from $135.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.04.

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Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 143,028 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $21,674,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,881,336 shares in the company, valued at $285,097,657.44. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 1,951 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $255,893.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,449,055.68. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 708,565 shares of company stock valued at $90,556,597. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $147.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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