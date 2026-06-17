Styrax Capital LP Sells 81,729 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Styrax Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,272 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,729 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for about 7.3% of Styrax Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Styrax Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Carvana worth $95,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 85 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 152,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,771,091.10. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle sold 14,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 214,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,047,200. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 415,812 shares of company stock valued at $29,056,896 over the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Carvana News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Carvana Trading Up 1.5%

CVNA opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 3.45. The business's 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their target price on Carvana from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on Carvana in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Carvana from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

See Also

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