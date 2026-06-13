Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 1,932 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities dropped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.87, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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