Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,810 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Composition Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sandisk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandisk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sandisk by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sandisk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNDK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $980.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,220.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,065.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,562.34 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $797.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.60. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $1,564.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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