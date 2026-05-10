Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $199.79 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.99.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $657,925.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,758,257.28. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock valued at $150,764,723. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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