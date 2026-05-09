Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Insmed by 11.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

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Insmed Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of INSM opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.03%. The business's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Insmed

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

View Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This trade represents a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 13,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $1,979,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at $44,512,131.15. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,589 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,807. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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