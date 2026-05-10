Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. FWG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said bookings hit the strongest level in company history and backlog remains very large, reinforcing that demand for AI infrastructure is still extremely strong. CoreWeave Reports 'Strongest' Bookings

CoreWeave said bookings hit the strongest level in company history and backlog remains very large, reinforcing that demand for AI infrastructure is still extremely strong. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on the long-term AI growth story, with some saying the pullback may create an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility. Seeking Alpha rating upgrade

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on the long-term AI growth story, with some saying the pullback may create an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted product momentum, including expanded SUNK capabilities and SUNK Anywhere, which could support customer adoption over time. CoreWeave expands SUNK capabilities

The company also highlighted product momentum, including expanded SUNK capabilities and SUNK Anywhere, which could support customer adoption over time. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and Mizuho raised price targets but kept neutral ratings, suggesting Wall Street sees value but is still cautious on the stock’s near-term execution risk. Analyst target updates

JPMorgan and Mizuho raised price targets but kept neutral ratings, suggesting Wall Street sees value but is still cautious on the stock’s near-term execution risk. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave reported a larger quarterly loss than expected as operating expenses climbed, fueling concerns that profitability remains distant even with rapid revenue growth. WSJ on widened Q1 loss

CoreWeave reported a larger quarterly loss than expected as operating expenses climbed, fueling concerns that profitability remains distant even with rapid revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue guidance came in below consensus, and the company also lifted its capital spending outlook, creating concern about slower conversion of demand into revenue and continued heavy investment. CoreWeave forecast miss and higher capex

Second-quarter revenue guidance came in below consensus, and the company also lifted its capital spending outlook, creating concern about slower conversion of demand into revenue and continued heavy investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider and major shareholder selling, including sales by CEO Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, Chen Goldberg, and Magnetar Financial, is adding short-term pressure on sentiment. CEO Form 4 filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total value of $10,515,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sachin Jain sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $961,838.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 104,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,646,436.84. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,307,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,871,811.

CoreWeave Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here