Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.75.

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Nebius Group Stock Down 4.2%

NBIS opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $197.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $720,450.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 42,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,136.20. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,441 shares of company stock worth $17,672,342 in the last ninety days.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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