Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,340 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership.

Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Jim Cramer on Bloom Energy: “Stock Is a Rocket Ship”

Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Why Bloom Energy Stock Skyrocketed 109% in April

Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Here’s What the Street is Saying About Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Negative Sentiment: Broader alternative-energy commentary warns that tariffs and expiring tax credits could pressure renewable and clean-energy projects, which may create some headwinds for the sector over time.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $177.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BE stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $302.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,228.31 and a beta of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

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