Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 13,427 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,427 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd's holdings in Crown were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Crown by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $101.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Crown's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Crown's payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

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