Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 9,754 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,764 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of EMCOR Group worth $78,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:EME traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $781.48. The company had a trading volume of 293,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,758. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $845.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $774.95. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.00 and a 52 week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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