Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,828 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,491 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Compass Pathways worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,529,013 shares of the company's stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,013 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,698 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,926,000. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Compass Pathways by 838.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,075,277 shares of the company's stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 960,685 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.15.

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Compass Pathways Profile

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report).

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