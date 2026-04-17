Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,178 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 212,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Sony were worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sony by 748.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Sony by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sony Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of -107.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Key Stories Impacting Sony

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Sony from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sony from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SONY

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company's shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony's primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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