Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 22,108 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,150 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Solventum worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Solventum by 0.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,517,611 shares of the company's stock worth $402,786,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,008,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,681 shares of the company's stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 462,417 shares of the company's stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 444,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solventum from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.67.

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Solventum Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SOLV opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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