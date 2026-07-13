Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 932,303 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 288.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,895 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 932,303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $41,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:REXR opened at $34.09 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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