Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,744 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Veralto worth $50,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Veralto Stock Up 0.0%

VLTO opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.22.

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Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

See Also

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