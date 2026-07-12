Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,271 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 79,143 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.29% of CF Industries worth $57,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $333,501,000 after buying an additional 1,178,516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $321,852,000 after acquiring an additional 476,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $276,123,000 after acquiring an additional 381,716 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,351,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,611 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $243,436,000 after acquiring an additional 163,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,586. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

More CF Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: CF Industries announced a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share, signaling management confidence in cash flow and adding to the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Fertilizer Company CF Industries Raises Dividend by 20%

CF Industries announced a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share, signaling management confidence in cash flow and adding to the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for CF and kept a $125 price target with a Sector Outperform rating, suggesting analysts see room for continued earnings strength.

Scotiabank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for CF and kept a $125 price target with a Sector Outperform rating, suggesting analysts see room for continued earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also lifted near-term and long-term earnings estimates for CF, including higher Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing the view that nitrogen demand remains solid.

Zacks also lifted near-term and long-term earnings estimates for CF, including higher Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing the view that nitrogen demand remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted CF as undervalued and a strong momentum name, which may be encouraging additional buying interest from value and trend-following investors. CF Industries Holdings (CF) Raises Its Dividend 20%, Is The Stock Still Below Fair Value?

Several recent articles highlighted CF as undervalued and a strong momentum name, which may be encouraging additional buying interest from value and trend-following investors. Neutral Sentiment: Industry roundups on fertilizer stocks kept CF in focus, but these items were broad sector commentary rather than company-specific catalysts. Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 9th

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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