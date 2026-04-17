Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $28.63 Million Position in Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR $PONY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY - Free Report) by 266.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,499 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,435,358 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Pony AI worth $28,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pony AI by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pony AI by 704.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pony AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Pony AI by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pony AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

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Pony AI Stock Down 1.8%

Pony AI stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 6.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PONY. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pony AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pony AI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PONY

Pony AI Profile

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

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