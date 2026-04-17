Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $30 Million Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,655 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 16,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Masco worth $29,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masco by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,175,075 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $716,224,000 after purchasing an additional 367,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,850,170 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $411,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Masco by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,085,602 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,322 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Masco by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,371,864 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $278,619,000 after purchasing an additional 267,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $192,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.93.

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Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Masco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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