Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $32.98 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,152 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.20% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $242,846,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $220,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $89,281,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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