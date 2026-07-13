Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $39.53 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406,046 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 97,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Healthpeak Properties worth $39,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $3,117,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $21.69 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.25%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthpeak Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthpeak Properties wasn't on the list.

While Healthpeak Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here