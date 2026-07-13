Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $40.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,892 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,172 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Alliant Energy worth $40,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $76.40 on Monday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNT

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

See Also

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