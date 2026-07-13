Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $41.08 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,845 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $41,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

BR stock opened at $147.36 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.83 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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