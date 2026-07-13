Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $47.50 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,809 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 14,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Equifax worth $47,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 121.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 4,011 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $633,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $166.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.67. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.74 and a 1 year high of $271.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Equifax from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $223.39.

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Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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