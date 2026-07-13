Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $52.56 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,637 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of United Therapeutics worth $52,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $547.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $556.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 8,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $4,708,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,158,119.40. The trade was a 31.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total value of $4,586,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $24,960,240.32. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 584,043 shares of company stock valued at $328,382,628. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here