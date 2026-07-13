Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $53.64 Million Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 1.97% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $53,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 458,195 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 6,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,134 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 932,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company's stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 189.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore set a $54.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LXP Industrial Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LXP Industrial Trust wasn't on the list.

While LXP Industrial Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here