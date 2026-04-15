Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $58.74 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,010 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $58,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,221,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $784.43.

Read Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $813.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $757.55 and a 200-day moving average of $692.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $356.97 and a one year high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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