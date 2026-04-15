Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $62.33 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,995 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Markel Group worth $62,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

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Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,965.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,698.99 and a 12 month high of $2,207.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,987.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,021.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Brean Capital started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2,100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Further Reading

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