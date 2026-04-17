Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 52,828 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Annaly Capital Management worth $24,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 273.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 34.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $567.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is presently 100.72%.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $382,643.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,094.34. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 26,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $604,789.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 178,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,063,740. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,995 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JonesTrading boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Read Our Latest Report on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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