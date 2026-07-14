Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,685 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,377,841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Trade Desk worth $21,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 271.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,781,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $197,550,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,041.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock worth $178,824,000 after buying an additional 4,298,009 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 676.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,739,000 after buying an additional 3,666,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $333,659,000 after buying an additional 3,421,074 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $91.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The company had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price objective on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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