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Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Broadridge Financial Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group trimmed its stake in Broadridge by 5.1% in Q4, selling 14,073 shares and ending the quarter with 261,468 shares worth about $58.35 million (≈0.22% of the company).
  • Insider activity: Director Robert Duelks sold 253 shares, while CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares (~$1.03 million), raising his direct ownership to 142,876 shares; insiders now hold about 1.10% of the stock.
  • Financials and payout: Broadridge beat Q results with $1.59 EPS (vs. $1.34 est.) and $1.71B revenue (up 7.9% YoY), issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 9.32–9.58, and pays a $0.975 quarterly dividend (annual $3.90, ~2.5% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,468 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $58,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 183 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE BR opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.10 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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