Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,095 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,787 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of DTE Energy worth $64,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DTE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.41. 1,222,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.94. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price target on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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