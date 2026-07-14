Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,845 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Avery Dennison worth $32,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.38.

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Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.9%

AVY opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average of $173.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $199.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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