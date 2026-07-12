Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,042 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Church & Dwight worth $59,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.9% in the first quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $721,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 27.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Church & Dwight from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.88.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,446.28. This represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CHD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.36. 1,368,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,933. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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