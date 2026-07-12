Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,542 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Jabil worth $61,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 336,356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $76,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $7,061,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in Jabil by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Jabil by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 191,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.03. The stock had a trading volume of 764,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $428.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.52.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,023 shares of company stock worth $3,546,969. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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