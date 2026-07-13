Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,074 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 45,610 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $38,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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