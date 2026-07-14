Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,698 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $26,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock worth $268,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,221 shares of the technology company's stock worth $258,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $246,420,000 after buying an additional 831,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 973,760 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $179,354,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JKHY alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jack Henry & Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jack Henry & Associates wasn't on the list.

While Jack Henry & Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here