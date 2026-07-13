Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 15,708 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,119 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 15,708 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of lululemon athletica worth $41,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $149.35.

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Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $119.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.34. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $238.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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