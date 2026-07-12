Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 15,894 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,537 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 15,894 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $60,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $306.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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