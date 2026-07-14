Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 17,363 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,386 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 17,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Gartner worth $28,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 75.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Gartner Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of IT opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.69. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.25 and a 52 week high of $375.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.10.

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Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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