Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 28,434 Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR $KSPI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,469 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,434 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 869,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,996,000 after purchasing an additional 815,509 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 323,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KSPI opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz had a return on equity of 48.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $1.7595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

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