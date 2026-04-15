Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 39,964 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,993 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 39,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Ingersoll Rand worth $74,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,002,133 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,131,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,626,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,668 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,254,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,590,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24,176.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,623,131 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $128,584,000 after buying an additional 1,616,445 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 134.6% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,433,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $201,095,000 after buying an additional 1,396,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $1,771,869.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,573,182. This represents a 52.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,506,890.50. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,771 shares of company stock valued at $54,976,547. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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