Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 61,527 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538,861 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 61,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Xylem worth $64,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 56.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Xylem by 97.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 114.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.26. 1,399,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,016. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Xylem's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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