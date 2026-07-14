Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 74,114 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,506 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 74,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $34,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.2%

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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