Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 825,432 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439,145 shares of the company's stock after selling 825,432 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Aurora Innovation worth $24,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 78,480 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 921,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 384,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 6,824.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,645,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505,736 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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